Bailiff on administrative leave & suspect in custody after altercation at Scott County Courthouse

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A bailiff is on administrative leave after discharging his firearm while responding to a suspect with a blunt object in front of the Scott County Courthouse the morning of April 25th.

Two courthouse bailiffs and a Davenport police officer responded to a suspect causing a disturbance near the building's main entrance around 9:35 a.m.

As they approached the suspect, the situation escalated and the bailiffs discharged a firearm and a less lethal device.

A short foot chase ensued before the subject was taken into custody at W 6th St and Western Ave.

Both the subject and a bailiff were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and evaluation.

The bailiff who discharged the firearm is being placed on administrative leave, per policy, pending the results of the investigation.

The investigation is being turned over to the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) with the assistance of the Davenport Police Department. All further updates on the investigation will come from those agencies.

This is a developing story. WQAD will add more information as it becomes available.