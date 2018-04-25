× Abingdon woman dies in traffic collision near Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Illinois — A 21-year-old Abingdon, Illinois woman died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash that happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 25 in rural Warren County northeast of Monmouth.

According to Illinois State Police, Katelyn A. Katzell, 21, was travelling west on 245th Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 120th Street. Her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck that was heading south on 120th Street, which hit Katzell’s front passenger side and sent her vehicle into a field.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported Katzell as well as the driver of the truck, Christopher B. Carson, 33 of Gerlaw, Illinois, to the hospital in Galesburg.

Katzell succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Carson was treated and released.

The police report noted Katzell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No charges have been filed as a result. The crash remains under investigation.