Union representing faculty at WIU getting closer to reaching contract deal

Macomb, Illinois - The union representing faculty at Western Illinois University has announced it's getting closer to reaching a deal on a new contract.

The union said it made progress during the last meeting with a mediator on April 23. While that meeting was happening, students and staff held a march for mediation at the Macomb Campus.

On April 24, a statement from university officials said they are closer to making a deal that was "subject to finalizing the specific language contained within the new contract."

The statement said that details of the contract will not be disclosed until the final language has been approved by both sides.

