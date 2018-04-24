Two police officers, one civilian shot at Dallas Home Depot, suspect still at large
DALLAS, Texas – Two police officers and one civilian were shot at a Home Depot in Texas, according to the Dallas Police Department on April 24.
Police say the officers were critically wounded. They are unaware of the civilians condition at this time.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also confirmed that they responded to the shooting.
Police are still actively searching for the suspect in a nearby wooded area, according to ABC News.
On Twitter, the police department asked for prayers for the officers and their families.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.