× Tracking one shower chance this week.. Even that chance is small

Another fabulous spring day it turned out to be as temperatures have once again returned in the 70s! By tonight. we’ll start seeing a few more clouds as a cool by fairly dry front slides on through. No worse than an isolated sprinkle or two, otherwise we’ll stay dry with overnight lows dropping around the mid 40s.

Passage of the front will lead to bright skies but much cooler temperatures for your Wednesday. By afternoon, highs will reach between 60 to 65 degrees.

Warmer 60s on Thursday will be cooler on Friday with highs approaching 60 degrees. That transition is part of another boundary that may have a passing light shower Thursday night.

Afterwards, temperatures will surge again, with lower 70s on Sunday replaced with lower 80s to start the new week. Next shower chance may not occur until later next week!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here