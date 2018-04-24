× Teacher who showed up drunk loses license for 2 years

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a teacher who showed up drunk at his eastern Iowa classroom has lost his teaching license for two years.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that Brendon Good signed an agreement last month with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. Good received a formal reprimand and must complete at least 15 hours of an ethics course in addition to losing his license.

Good was an industrial tech teacher for the Maquoketa Community School District. An investigation determined that, on Oct. 10, Good was under the influence of alcohol at Maquoketa High School.

Maquoketa Superintendent Chris Hoover said Monday that Good was sent home that day. Hoover says Good resigned after the incident.