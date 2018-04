× Student struck by a car near North Scott High School

ELDRIDGE, Iowa – A girl was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car near North Scott High School on April 24.

The accident happened at the end of the school day, around 3:00 P.M.

Superintendent Joe Stutting said the girl taken to the hospital only suffered “bumps and bruises” and that she is expected to be okay.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as information becomes available.