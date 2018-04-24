× Sterling, IL company with mission to employ people with disabilities found to be exploiting them instead

STERLING, Illinois — A company in Sterling designed to employ people with disabilities has lost its license after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that its workers were being paid in gift cards instead of full federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25.

Rock River Valley Self Help Enterprises exploited nearly 250 workers with disabilities, says the U.S. Department of Labor.

The investigation revealed a failure to timely perform appropriate wage surveys and failure to conduct proper time studies on all jobs performed by workers with disabilities.

The investigation also found Self Help attempted to mislead and obstruct the investigation by concealing relevant information during the investigation, hiding work that the company had not time studied but had the workers perform.

Any pending applications for certificate renewal have been denied.

Now, Self Help must pay all current workers at least the full federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. In addition, Self Help must pay back wages to all workers who performed work under the minimum wage over the past two years.

“The Department of Labor is committed to protecting Americans with disabilities from exploitation in the workplace,” said Ruben Rosalez, Acting Regional Administrator. “When employers violate federal law and obstruct investigators, we take decisive action to protect vulnerable workers, their families, and other employers who play by the rules.”

The labor department is working to help any Self Help workers who may be impacted by the revocation and require additional assistance. If you have questions, you can call the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE.