Siemens laying off 125 workers in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Siemens has announced that it is laying off 125 employees in Burlington as it plans to cease all operations there.

The closures end Siemens' 148-year run as a major employer offering quality wages (average $25 an hour) and benefits in the community.

"This difficult decision was made as part of a necessary global plan to enable Siemens to meet the competitive pressures in the energy market by reducing costs while best serving our customers," said company spokesperson Andrew Gumbiner.

In November, Bloomberg reported Siemens planned to cut 6,900 jobs worldwide, with most of the layoffs coming from its power and gas division.

The job cuts will take place in a two-phase process over the next year.

Siemens says it will help identify opportunities at other companies in the area to provide support to those affected.

The employees will receive a severance package and career counseling services.

The news comes just three months after Siemens laid off 200 employees in Fort Madison.