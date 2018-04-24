Rock Island Arsenal launching “Run the Rock” race on Armed Forces Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The Quad Cities is getting another annual race for running enthusiasts this year.

The Rock Island Arsenal is launching a yearly race on its premises on Saturday, May 19th, to honor Armed Forces Day.

Registration for "Run the Rock 5k/10k" costs $35 per adult before May 14th and $10 per child. The fee will incrase by $5 from May 14th through May 17th. All pre-registered participants will receive a custom race t-shirt and finishers medal as well as access to the post-race party.