I-74 Bridge construction ahead of schedule

BETTENDORF-- Workers secure bolts and tighten supports on the Bettendorf eastbound stretch of the new I-74 bridge. All the while the construction brings out a crowd of unlikely inspectors documenting every step of the way.

"I was over here last week. They put the last beam in. I come over at least once a week," says cyclist Bill Beard.

I-74 Bridge Project Manager Danielle Mulholland documents the changes too.

"It's definitely starting to look like a bridge," says Mulholland.

Workers are perfecting the foundation to make way for the bridge road.

"Yes, so they can start putting the reinforcement steel on top of the girders which will form a mat of steal. We'll pour concrete on top of that. That will be the area folks are able to drive on," says Mulholland.

Work is progressing out in the river too.

"We're finally getting to the point where we're starting to see arch foundations peaking up out of the coffer dams. They're going to pour another one within the next couple of days."

Even with some harsh winter weather months, construction is ahead of schedule.

"What we've seen so far is even on the days they had planned not to work, we still had workers out here continuing to work towards our goal of getting the project complete by 2019 to open westbound. Overall, we're looking very good for schedule," says Mulholland.

And that's good news for this bridge watcher. Beard loves the view, but can hardly wait for the end result.

"I hope I live long enough to ride on it," says Beard.