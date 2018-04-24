13 semis join forces to help save suicidal man on Detroit freeway

OAK PARK, Mich. – A line of truckers along with the Michigan State Police helped a man who was considering suicide on a highway overpass.
Police received a call about a man on a bridge over I-696 early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m., according to WJBK,
Michigan State Police troopers blocked all lanes of traffic, then waved through several semi-truck drivers and asked them to park under the overpass on both the westbound and eastbound sides of the interstate.
In total, 13 semi trucks parked under the overpass to shorten the distance the man would fall if he jumped, WJBK reports.
Negotiators spoke with the man for several hours, and thankfully he did not jump off the bridge. He walked off the overpass, and Huntington Woods officers took him to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.
Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.