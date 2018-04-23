× WQAD journalists rake in Associated Press awards at banquet

EAST PEORIA, Illinois — WQAD News 8 journalists and photographers brought home three first place and two second place awards at the Illinois Associated Press Broadcasters awards banquet held on Saturday, April 21.

Reporter Elizabeth Wadas garnered three first place awards, including the overall “best reporter” category. Photojournalist Stephanie Mattan also added two first place awards.

Wadas and Mattan took first place in Best Light Feature for this story about Mississippi River Monsters. They also pulled in another first place in the Best Spot News category for this story about a man who miraculously escaped a fire and even managed to save his beloved saxophone.

Photojournalist Andy McKay got in on the awards action, teaming up with Wadas for second place in the Best Sports Report category for this story about a local man making it big as a Major League groundskeeper for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Finally, former WQAD reporter Jenna Morton and Mattan teamed up for a second place award in the Best Videography category for this story about a neighborhood barbershop in Rock Falls.