Union supporters plan march during WIU contract negotiations

MACOMB, Illinois — A march of support was expected to rally around Western Illinois University union members as they negotiate the terms of their contract with the administration.

A negotiation session was set for 2 p.m. Monday, April 23 in Macomb. That’s where faculty, instructors, counselors, advisers, students, and community supporters were expected to walk across campus in the “March to Mediation.”

Simultaneously, union members and supporters was set to rally at the Quad Cities campus.

In preparation for the march, supporters gathered Sunday evening to make signs pushing for fair contracts. UPI Local 4100 WIU Chapter posted photos of the sign-making process on Facebook.

WIU Professor Jim La Prad described the march as an act of solidarity, saying it “demonstrates our unity as we stand for a mutually beneficial future” for WIU employees, students, members, and the community.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing since December of 2016. According to Professor La Prad, during the summer of 2017, a contract extension was signed, but no changes were made.

He said union members have been asked to take a permanent salary cut that’s based on an old contract. In their negotiations they are looking for an equitable pay structure and have tossed around the idea of enacting a merit-based system. The U.S. Department of Labor describes merit pay as raises based on performance.

Professor La Prad said he didn’t expect an agreement out of Monday’s negotiation, which is the last one scheduled for the year. But he said more could be scheduled.

As negotiations have been underway, the union has been empowered with authorization to strike; this vote took place Wednesday, April 18. This doesn’t necessarily mean there would be a strike, but it means the union could file an intent to strike at any time.

After strike authorization was given Union President William Thompson issued the following statement: