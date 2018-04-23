Two sentenced in shooting death of 15-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - Two young men have been sentenced in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy from Rock Island.

Kire Carr, 19, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the death of Jescie Armstrong in April of 2016. He will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence.

Armstrong was shot in the head when Carr and two others set out to rob him during a marijuana deal.

"What a waste. I don't know what is going on with you kids," said Judge Norma Kauzlarich during Monday's sentencing.

Trey Gustafson, 21, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He must serve half of that. Gustafson today admitted he set up the drug deal, and knew it was going to be a robbery.

Armstrong was killed for $150 worth of pot.

Both accepted plea deals with the state.

A third defendant, Chelsea Raker, 23, plead guilty in October to armed robbery, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

"They took a life, they should have gotten life, but it's the system. That's how it works, we just have to be thankful, they'll be in prison for awhile," said Debbie Armstrong, the victim's grandmother.

"Nobody's gonna bring Jescie back to us. I hope this will send a message to the kids. It's terrible anymore. The deaths, and the guns and the violence," she said.