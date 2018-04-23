Superintendent Tate surprises school board with decision to retire at the end of next school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport School District Superintendent Art Tate made a stunning announcement at the end of the school board meeting on April 23, when he handed in a letter of resignation and said that he would retire at the end of next school year.

The news came unexpectedly, even to many board members. Tate will step down from his role in June of 2019.

Tate did not specifically say the reason for the shocking announcement, but it came at a time where both he and the entire school board are being investigated for using reserve funds for educational purposes, an action that was a violation of state rules.

"There are a lot of different things that go through your mind," said Davenport School Board President, Ralph Johnson about the announcement. "One is 'oh rats that`s not good news for us'."

But there are two ways to look at every situation.

"You recognize that people do need to move on to eventually whatever it is he is going to move on to." said Johnson.

Johnson said the next step is to meet and determine how to replace Tate once he retires.

Dr. Art Tate has been superintendent for Davenport Schools since 2011.