Smoke from a controlled burn caused some problems at a Davenport school Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A controlled burn of prairie grasses conducted by Davenport Fire Department on Monday, April 22 ended up causing some problems for students at recess at nearby Adams Elementary School when winds shifted direction, sending heavy smoke over the school's playground.

Numerous complaints of kids with itchy eyes and trouble breathing were reported around 11:30 a.m. According to a release from Davenport Community School District spokeswoman Dawn Saul the children were quickly brought inside and parents were notified of the situation. Children with asthma and other breathing difficulties were particularly affected.

The fire department suspended the controlled burn following the shift in the wind. Medical personnel were sent to the school, but no students were transported for further treatment, although some were sent home for the day.

Adams Elementary is located on N. Division Street.

The controlled burns were being held at Marquette Park, Junge Park, Eastern Avenue Park and Duck Creek Park, according to a post on the City of Davenport's Facebook page.

During controlled burns, the fire department recommends that persons with smoke allergies or asthma keep their windows closed when a burn is being conducted and for several hours afterwards. These persons may also wish to leave their homes if they are able during the burn to avoid smoke exposure.