Prince’s estate files wrongful death lawsuit against Trinity
Rock Island, Illinois – The family of music superstar Prince has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Unity Point Health.
The lawsuit, filed in the Cook County, Illinois Circuit Court, argues that a doctor and a pharmacist at UnityPoint Health’s Trinity Hospital in Rock Island, Illinois failed to properly investigate and treat Prince’s opioid overdose in 2016.
Back in April of 2016, Prince’s private plane made an emergency landing at the Quad City International Airport.
Emergency responders revived the singer with two shots of Narcan.
The singer died about a week later at his estate after an accidental overdose to the powerful opioid Fentanyl.
WQAD News 8 has reached out to UnityPoint Health for comment.
“UnityPoint Health is unable to provide comment on pending legal matters.” said Brian Boesen, Interm Regional Marketing Director.