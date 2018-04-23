× More ups than downs when it comes to our temperatures this week

Some high clouds from time to time but otherwise another beautiful spring day! Temperatures are already approaching 70 degrees. This will make it the second straight day we’ve felt temperatures above the normal high. And we plan on making it a trifecta.

After seeing the mercury drop around the mid 40s tonight, comes another shot of readings topping around the 70 degree mark. A fairly weak front will be passing through the area that evening. However, not much moisture will be available, so just a few broken clouds will be expected.

The passage of this front will produce a minor dip in temperature with lower 60s for highs Wednesday to upper 60s on Thursday.

Another front will track through the area by Thursday night producing our next and only chance for showers for the rest of the week. They’ll be enough cool air behind it that we’ll likely not get out of the 50s on Friday.

Fortunately, much warmer air will not be too far behind with 60s, 70s and sunshine just in time for the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

