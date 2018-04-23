× It’s what we’ve been waiting for all year, but where’s the rain?

One week ago today, it snowed.

But that’s history because our weather pattern has turned decidedly Spring-like. It’s almost certain that we are done with snow, as the latest snow ever recorded in the Quad Cities occurred in early May and the trend shows at-or-above normal temperatures into early May.

There are only two cold fronts on deck this week, one on Tuesday, and another Thursday.

Rain chances look slim to none. There’s a chance we could have a few sprinkles on Tuesday with some scattered showers in the morning on Friday. After that, a major warming trend into the weekend and early next week. There’s a slight chance we could near 80 degrees if we can keep the rain away next week!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen