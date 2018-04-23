× Fire breaks out during bed bug fumigation at house near Moline La Rancherita

MOLINE, Illinois — A fire broke out at a home next to La Rancherita 2 restaurant near the intersection of Ave. of the Cities and 16th St. in Moline on Monday afternoon as it was being fumigated for bed bugs.

The owners were not home but Iowa – Illinois Termite and Pest Control inspectors had been on the premises to exterminate bed bugs, according to Moline Fire Inspector Jerry Spiegel. No one was hurt.

Spiegel said the fire was caused by excessive heat during the fumigation.

Slight smoke and fire damage was visible to the exterior of the home, but Spiegel could not confirm the amount of loss at this time.

The fire was under control by 1:45 p.m. but traffic in the area would be partially blocked until about 2:30 p.m., said Spiegel.

When asked for comment, Iowa – Illinois Termite and Pest Control refused.