× TSA find firearm in carry-on bag at Quad City Airport

Moline, ILLINOIS – TSA officers at the Quad City International Airport (MLI) discovered a firearm in a carry-on bag at the security checkpoint on Sunday evening.

The 9mm HK-Heckler & Koch USP firearm was discovered on Sunday, April 22nd. TSA officers spotted the firearm in an Atlanta-bound passenger’s carry-on luggage as it was screened at the checkpoint. When discovered, TSA immediately notified local law enforcement who responded to the checkpoint to interview the individual and take possession of the firearm.

The 37-year-old male passenger was arrested by police on a local charge.

Individuals who bring firearms to security checkpoints are referred to law enforcement and may be subject to criminal penalties by local law enforcement. In additional to criminal referrals, TSA imposes civil penalties ranging up to $9,800 for a single violation of a firearm brought to a security checkpoint. TSA continues to intercept firearms and other dangerous weapons at security checkpoints nationwide.

The number of firearms detected at the checkpoint continues to rise nationwide. TSA discovered 3,957 firearms at checkpoints across the nation last year and nearly 3,400 firearms in 2016.

This is the first firearm detected at MLI this year.

Read more about firearms at the checkpoint here: https://www.tsa.gov/blog/2018/01/29/tsa-year-review-record-amount-firearms-discovered-2017.