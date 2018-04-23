Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

All five living former US presidents-- former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, George Bush and Barack Obama -- appeared in a video and asked Americans to respond to the devastation wrought by the hurricane.
All five living former US presidents-- former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, George Bush and Barack Obama -- appeared in a video and asked Americans to respond to the devastation wrought by the hurricane.
HOUSTON, Texas – Former President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital according to a statement released by his office.
A press release said he contracted an infection that has spread to his blood. He is responding to the treatments and appears to be recovering.
This is a developing story, we will provide more details and updates as they become available.