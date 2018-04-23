17 Pioneers sign to play at next level

Posted 9:58 pm, April 23, 2018, by , Updated at 10:00PM, April 23, 2018
Anthony Barrios  Black Hawk College  Baseball
Dora Cacari   Scott Community College  Soccer
Haley DeWitte  Kirkwood Community College   Softball
Bailey Estes   Culver- Stockton College  Softball
Bridget Ferguson   St. Ambrose    Cheerleading
Erik Hoffman  Mount Mercy University   Baseball
John Huntley   U of Wisconsin Platteville  Track and Field
Alyssa Klauer   Augustana College  Track and Field
Chris McFarland   College of DuPage   Baseball
Joey Miller     University of Dubuque    Tennis
Jenna Pauley   Monmouth College   Softball
Jessica Pauley   Kirkwood Community College  Softball
Collin Rogiers   St. Ambrose   Baseball
Mike Scarpinato   Augustana College   Football
Brenon Wilson   Augustana College  Track and Field

Spencer Smith  Iowa Cross Country