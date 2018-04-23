17 Pioneers sign to play at next level

Anthony Barrios Black Hawk College Baseball
Dora Cacari Scott Community College Soccer
Haley DeWitte Kirkwood Community College Softball
Bailey Estes Culver- Stockton College Softball
Bridget Ferguson St. Ambrose Cheerleading
Erik Hoffman Mount Mercy University Baseball
John Huntley U of Wisconsin Platteville Track and Field
Alyssa Klauer Augustana College Track and Field
Chris McFarland College of DuPage Baseball
Joey Miller University of Dubuque Tennis
Jenna Pauley Monmouth College Softball
Jessica Pauley Kirkwood Community College Softball
Collin Rogiers St. Ambrose Baseball
Mike Scarpinato Augustana College Football
Brenon Wilson Augustana College Track and Field
Spencer Smith Iowa Cross Country