The Score Sunday – Ivy Envy, Tae Kwon Do, Glen Cook, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features Corey Fineran from Ivy Envy. We talk cubs baseball and about their podcast. Martial Artist from Spellious Tae Kwon Do and Chung Kim's Black Academy demonstrate what they do and what you can gain from doing Tae Kwon Do. Glen Cook has the entire Rockridge community behind him as he battle cancer. FCA story of the week features Jesper Andreassen a Foreign Exchange Student from Norway.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video