The Score Sunday features Corey Fineran from Ivy Envy. We talk cubs baseball and about their podcast. Martial Artist from Spellious Tae Kwon Do and Chung Kim's Black Academy demonstrate what they do and what you can gain from doing Tae Kwon Do. Glen Cook has the entire Rockridge community behind him as he battle cancer. FCA story of the week features Jesper Andreassen a Foreign Exchange Student from Norway.
The Score Sunday – Ivy Envy, Tae Kwon Do, Glen Cook, FCA
The Score Sunday features Bandits and LumberKings Baseball, QC Rush Soccer, FCA
The Score Sunday – Quad City Elite BB, JDC/Masters, Randazzo’s Rants, FCA
The Score Sunday features Augustana Basketball, Annawana Girls Basketball, FCA
The Score Sunday – QC Steamwheelers, FCA Paige Bradford
The Score Sunday – Augie Basketball, Randazzo’s Rants/ Off the Kuff, FCA
The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, College Signings, Paul Olsen, FCA
The Score Sunday – H.S. All-Star Showcase, Jordan Delp, Van Hyfte’s, FCA – Katie Bertlesen
The Score Sunday – Assumption GBB, Will Kohn Baseball Tournament, FCA – Bryce Elias
The Score Sunday – Wethersfield GBB, Moline Swimming, FCA- Tyler Best
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Iowa HSFB Open Borders, Jason Marquis, FCA
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, Moline BB, FCA – Zach Petersen
The Score Sunday – Annaan BB, Alex Tanney, Gage Williams, FCA
The Score Sunday – Pleasant valley GBB, North Scott Wrestling, FCA – Logan Lee