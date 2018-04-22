× Gorgeous weather will last into the work week

Happy Earth Day! After a gorgeous afternoon, we’ll remain partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the low 40s.

Another mix of sun and clouds is expected for Monday and Tuesday. Highs for both days will be near 70 or so. While a shower or two isn’t out of the question Tuesday night, the vast majority of us will stay dry.

We’ll see another partly cloudy sky on Wednesday, but cooler air moving in will keep our highs around 60. The mid 60s will return by Thursday, but showers are looking likely Thursday evening into Friday morning. We’ll cool back down into the upper 50s on Friday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham