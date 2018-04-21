Western Big 6 Baseball and Softball, North Scott Girls Soccer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the Western Big 6 Baseball Fields pitching ruled the day. Moline gets a 1-hit performance from Jordan Benson in game 1. The Maroons sweep the Rocks to stay undefeated in the conference.

Alleman gets a no-hitter from Sam Mattecheck in game 1. The in game 2 the Pioneers turn to the bats to earn the sweep over Quincy.

Galesburg also with a strong pitching performance. Nick Fields throws a no-hitter against United Township in game 1. The Silver Streak sweep the Panthers in baseball.

Rock Island softball sweeps Moline. The Lady Rocks used the long ball to cruise past the Maroons in game 1, 12-1.

In Soccer, North Scott Girls beat Xavier in a battle of top 10 teams in the state. Paige Tomlinson would score the games only goal just before half. Lady Lancers Goalie Heather Hoeger would make that goal stand pitching the shutout 1-nil.