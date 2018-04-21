× Spring is here to stay over the next several days

Even though we didn’t see much sun today, at least we made it into the 60s. Cloud cover will stick around tonight, allowing our temperatures to stay up a bit. Overnight lows will only be around 40.

Cloud cover will gradually clear out Sunday afternoon, giving way to a pretty nice day. Highs will warm up into the mid 60s.

We’ll get even warmer by Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will likely increase through the day. Some of the cloud cover will linger into Tuesday, but sunshine will peek through during the day. Highs will get near 70! A few spotty showers are on track Tuesday night into Wednesday. After those few showers exit by Wednesday morning, we’ll see highs only in the upper 50s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham