Crews work to put out fire at Arconic in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa– Fire crews from River Dale, Bettendorf and LeClaire all responded to a structure fire located off State Street in Bettendorf at the Arconic manufacturing corporation, Saturday, April 21.

Arconic Community Relations Manager John Riches says the fire started on top of a furnace towards the east end of the building.

“Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, no one was hurt, and no one had to be evacuated,” says Riches.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.