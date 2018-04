Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some Augustana students are going bald for a good cause.

On April 21st, Augie hosted their annual Saint Baldrick's-Bring a Shave for Kids with Cancer.

The event raises money for childhood cancer research grants.

This year 25 students took on the challenge and had their heads shaved.

The students raised around $12,500 dollars for the Saint Baldrick's organization.