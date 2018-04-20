× Staying dry for a while… Next shower chance not until next week

What a great way to end the work week as we’ve been seeing plenty of sunshine and temperatures approaching 60 degrees. As we make our way into the evening and overnight hours a system will be tracking just to our south adding more cloudiness to our skies. That will allow temperatures to not be as cold with lows only dropping in the upper 30s.

That cloud cover will stick around through most of Saturday which will keep temperatures from not getting out of the 50s that afternoon. These same clouds will thin out a bit on Sunday allowing highs that day to peak just over 60 degrees.

Warmer 60s will be felt for early next week before a new system tracks across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring our next round of showers to the area and likely our only chance for the rest of the week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

