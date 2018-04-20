Spring-like weather is finally here to stay!

Happy Friday! We’re in for a nice treat this afternoon! Highs will top out around 60 with plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover will increase tonight, but that will help to keep our temperatures in the upper 30s.

That cloud cover will stick around for Saturday, and we’ll cool off into the upper 50s. However, most of the cloud cover will break up by Sunday, and we’ll warm up into the mid 60s.

The upper 60s are likely for Monday with more sunshine! We’ll get close to 70 on Tuesday, but there is a catch. A few showers and storms are on track by Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham