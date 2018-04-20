QC students join national school walkout on anniversary of Columbine shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pleasant Valley High School students joined together to remember the Columbine massacre, Friday April 20.

The 19th anniversary of the deadly school shooting also marks the second day in two months students across the country participated in a national school walkout.

The movement is an effort to ask lawmakers for stricter gun control laws.

“As students we have a voice because this is directly affecting us so advocating from a student’s perspective is something that needs to happen,” says senior and student organizer, Keshav Wagle.

Students from Glenview Elementary also marched around campus for 17 minutes, one minute for each of the victims in Parkland, Florida.

“What if it happens again, what if it happens to somebody’s family. Think about the people,” one student tells WQAD News 8.

Students from North Scott, Rock Island, Pleasant Valley, and East Moline schools all participated in the national walkout.