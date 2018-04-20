× New Bettendorf apartments add second building to downtown plans

BETTENDORF –

Downtown living here is getting a sleek, modern look. That’s where The Bridges development is ready to start its second phase before the first building even opens.

“The momentum’s really building,” said Frank Levy, president of Newbury Living, on Friday, April 20.

There’s plenty of energy surrounding this $22-million project at the site of the former Twin Bridges Motel. The first building will open around Thanksgiving 2018, and backers are now green-lighting a second building for Spring 2019.

“The neighborhood’s starting to pop,” Levy, a West Des Moines-based developer, continued.

There will be 132 units divided between both buildings. About half the 76 apartments in the first building already are booked. Monthly rent runs from $750 to $1,750. It’s a Bettendorf blend of river views to accompany a downtown renaissance.

“It’s a great addition to downtown,” said Steve Pennock, who is guiding construction with Build to Suit, Incorporated. “Everybody from out of town, when they come in to visit for an event, will see this and want to move here.”

As work continues high above, there’s a method to this modular design. Some construction happens off-site.

“It’s basically a big puzzle,” Pennock continued. “Every wall has a number to it. It helps us out on the speed and efficiency of the building.”

Most of all, it’s transforming the site near the current and developing Interstate 74 Bridge from an eyesore into something elegant.

“For a pet owner, a person that likes to jog or a person commuting to Moline, it’s just a great location,” Levy concluded.

It’s something to see, from The Bridges, across the Mississippi River.

For rental information: http://www.BridgesLofts.com, or phone (563) 349-1619.