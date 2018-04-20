NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Taking on the Unicorn Trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You've heard of the Unicorn Frappuccino at Starbucks or maybe you've seen those Unicorn Cakes. The Unicorn Trend is all around us and today on our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, we tried to make another creation - Unicorn Poop Bath Bombs.

Yes, you heard that right. Unicorn. Poop. Molly McGuire from Sentio Soaps was our Special Guest on Friday, April 20th. She gave us a sneak peek of her next class, which takes place on Saturday, April 21st from 1-3pm at Crafted QC, 217 E. 2nd Street, Davenport. To register, click here. Check out how they made these special bath bombs by clicking the video above.

You can learn more about Sentio Soaps by checking out Molly's Facebook Page here or her website here.

We also had a Special Guest in studio to make our Cocktail of the Week this week. Jon was in charge Friday morning, and he brought in his wife's friend, Moria Stephens, a former bartender at Kelly's Irish Pub. Stephens made a Peach Moscow Mule. Here are the instructions for it:

Fill cup with ice (copper cups preferably)

1.5 ounces of peach vodka

1.5 ounces of peach juice/nectar

Top with ginger beer (the amount depends on the number of drinks you're making)

Squeeze lime in, garnish with peach, and Enjoy!