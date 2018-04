× One person killed in early morning fire in East Moline

EAST MOLINE- Crews responded to a fire early Friday morning, April 20.

It happened near 30th Avenue and Kennedy Drive, near the 7-11 gas station, around 4 a.m.

The fire chief confirms that one person was killed in the fire.

We will keep you updated on the fire as we get more information throughout Good Morning Quad Cities.

This is a developing story.