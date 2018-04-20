× Bettendorf “Big Table” discussion bridges generation gaps

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Age was nothing but a number at the Girl Scouts’ Big Table Friday, April 20th.

The “Big Table” is a community-wide effort to get people in the Quad Cities talking. More than 5,000 people were expected to take part in the discussions across the area.

Twelve people taking part in the Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa’s table started with an open-ended discussion. It didn’t take long before they started unveiling their biggest concerns and aspirations for the community.

“I look at the younger generation and I want you to stay,” said the organization’s CEO Diane Nelson. She opened up a conversation about what it would take to keep the next generation living and working in the Quad Cities.

The group also brainstormed ways to decrease the negative stigma that is carried with mental illnesses.

Other topics that came up included cell phone use taking over face-to-face conversations.

Click here to register for an upcoming ‘Big Table’ discussion.