× There’s only one reason a Meteorologist can be this excited

Get ready for the best stretch of weather since last Fall! Temperatures are set to rise into the middle 50s today with 60 degrees possible on Friday. Multiple days of 60s are expected next week. And with that, a final farewell to Old Man Winter.

This weather is so good, I may have pulled something during our 5am hour of Good Morning Quad Cities. Watch:

As far as consecutive days in the 60s and 70s, there’s a good chance of seeing both over the next two weeks. In addition, a ramp-up to severe weather season.

The only drawbacks with this weather will be the need to start mowing lawns and taking medication for seasonal allergies.

It’s been a long time coming but this warm weather will last well into May which means that yesterday’s snow is almost certainly the last we’ll see until November or December.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen