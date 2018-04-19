× Slow warming on track for the upcoming weekend

Brighter skies not only melted away any left over snow from last night but are allowing temperatures to climb into the lower 50s. By tonight, skies will remain clear and with calm winds overnight lows will easily drop in the upper 20s. Plenty of frost will be noticed on most rooftops and car windshields by sunrise.

Warmer 50s are still on track both Friday and Saturday with a bit more cloudiness come Saturday. Filtered sun Sunday won’t keep temperatures in check as we’ll push over the 60 degree mark for daytime highs.

We’ll keep it in the 60s to start the new week before scattered showers Tuesday night briefly drops highs in the 50s on Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

