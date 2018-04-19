× Police respond to reports of shots fired in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Police say they responded to reports of gunshots being fired just before 5:00 P.M. on April 19.

The gunfire was reported in the area of 300 E 14th Street in Davenport.

Upon arrival, officers say they canvassed the neighborhood and recovered bullet casings. They also say a home in the area was struck by gunfire.

Police say there have been no injuries reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anybody with information to reach out to the department.