Firefighters have a barn fire under control in rural Scott County, Iowa.

Crews responded to the 21000 block of Utica Ridge Road, which is northeast of the Rhythm City Casino, around 3am on Thursday, April 19th.

No one was injured in the fire. There were cars inside the barn when it happened.

