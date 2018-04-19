× Nationwide hunt for grandmother turned ‘cold-blooded killer’ comes to an end

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – The nationwide hunt for a grandmother who killed her husband, and her look-alike, has come to an end, ABC News confirms.

Reports say that two deputies with the United States Marshals Service arrested Lois Riess around 8:25 P.M. in Texas.

Kinsey said Riess was sitting in a restaurant by herself when the deputies arrested her.

The 56-year-old, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, is believed to have murdered her husband, David Riess, whose body was found March 23 on their property, according to the Star Tribune.

Authorities believe Riess fled Minnesota, traveling to Florida where she’s suspected of fatally shooting 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson before fleeing to Texas.

She is now in custody in Texas.

