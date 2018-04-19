× Home on 12th Avenue struck by gunfire during early morning shooting

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Police are looking for information about a shooting incident on Tuesday, April 17 that resulted in a home on 12th Avenue being struck by gunfire.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, shortly after 2:30 a.m. when a witness reported that two cars may have been exchanging gunfire in the 1300 block of 12th Avenue. One vehicle was a red PT Cruiser and the second a black passenger car.

When police arrived, they recovered several 40 caliber casings from the north side of 12th Avenue. Two parked vehicles in the area were damaged along with property at a nearby house where police found damage to three windows, deck boards and the house siding. Four bullets penetrated the home, damaging walls, a refrigerator and a television. There were no injuries reported.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to call investigators at (309) 752-1547 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500. There is a cash reward if information provided leads to an arrest.