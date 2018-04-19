Downtown Davenport YMCA preschool gets extra layer of security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A Davenport preschool is getting some help keeping its kids safe, thanks to help from a pair of area businesses.

Earlier this week, the YMCA Palmer Early Learning Center received three new door-blocking security devices called Sleeves - made by Muscatine-based Fighting Chance Solutions. The sleeves work by allowing room occupants to slide it over a hinge, securing occupants inside a room from outside intruders. The product has exploded in popularity following the recent spate of school and workplace shootings.

The YMCA preschool in downtown Davenport got its sleeves thanks to a donation from Modern Woodmen of America.

Deb Gustafson, executive director of childcare and family services for the YMCA, said employees and parents are thankful for the donation as it gives them more peace of mind.

“We have great security in all our buildings, but any time we have the opportunity to increase security we’re certainly interested in doing that," she said.