CHEF SCOTT: Stuffed Poblano Peppers

BETTENDORF, Iowa – If you love peppers, we've got a dish for you.

"I've got a dish here today that vegetarians will love," says Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

"You can use it as an appetizer or eat it as a meal."

It's a stuffed Poblano peppers with cream cheese and coconut milk.

1. Cut a Poblano pepper down the center and clean it out

2. Add 1 lb. of softened cream cheese to a mixing bowl

3. Add 1 cup of generic stuffing

4. 3 Tbsp of Parmesan cheese

5. Add 1 Tbsp of garlic powder

6. Add 3 Tbsp of coconut milk

7. Mix into a batter

8. Fill each Poblano cavity with the mixture

9. Top with Parmesan cheese

10. Put on a broiler for 3 to 4 minutes

11. Serve with garlic bread and fruit

"This works as a full entree, a vegetarian dish, or an appetizer," says Chef Scott.

"Enjoy!"