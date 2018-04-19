Augustana practices hostage scenario

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Augustana College worked with law enforcement to practice a hostage scenario.

The drill was held inside the Olin Center on Thursday, April 19th. It's something they do each year to improve their response to potential threats. This year's scenario was a professor who was holding students hostage inside a classroom.

As public safety guarded the building, students were directed to safety.

Meanwhile, campus leaders created a command center inside Founders Hall to practice disseminating information and creating a plan of action.

For the first time, this year they live streamed the situation from inside the classroom where the hostages were held. Leaders said it was good practice for potential live feeds that they may actually have to deal with.

Thirty students volunteered to take part in the drill.