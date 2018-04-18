× Wintry mix ending later this evening… Spring temperatures in sight

The wintry mix of weather of rain and snow around the Quad Cities and points north will slowly come to an end later this evening as the system pulls off to the east. Accumulations up to 3 inches will be seen as you approach the Wisconsin/Illinois border. Farther west of that toward Waterloo, IA expect amounts to be a few inches higher. Commuters this evening beware. Slick roads in spots will be likely, so give plenty of space between you and the driver in front of you.

Skies will slowly improve before sunrise as temperatures dip just below the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Sunshine is back on Thursday, and with less wind highs will be approaching the 50 degree mark. Warmer 50s will take over to start the weekend with the mercury still on track to top around the 60 degree mark on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

