Steamwheelers building momentum, Central Signings, Central DeWitt Signings

Posted 11:00 pm, April 18, 2018, by

Quad City Steamwheelers have won two straight and now feel they have the team rolling in the right direction.  Seven Davenport Central Student-Athletes make the commitments official in a number of different sports.  Central DeWitt will be sending ten Sabers to the next level.