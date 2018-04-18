Off The Kuff – Shaddy Khalafallah

Moline Senior Tennis Player Shaddy Khalafallah is this weeks Off The Kuff. Shaddy talks about his game and if he like his forehand or backhand better, who he would love to face in an ultimate match up and what famous tennis player he has hit with. Shaddy is taking his tennis talents to Marquette University next year.
