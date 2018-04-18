MIDLAND, Iowa — When Midland Elementary School principal Angie Watters-Ruley had to announce a snow day as far late into spring as April 18, she thought there was no better way than to rap about it in a parody of Vanilla Ice’s classic “Ice, Ice, Baby” she called “Springter.” Her Facebook video is going viral because it pokes fun at the bizarre nature of seasons in the midwest.
Midland Elementary principal parodies “Ice Ice Baby” to announce snow day
