Midland Elementary principal parodies “Ice Ice Baby” to announce snow day

Posted 9:05 am, April 18, 2018, by , Updated at 09:33AM, April 18, 2018

MIDLAND, Iowa — When Midland Elementary School principal Angie Watters-Ruley had to announce a snow day as far late into spring as April 18, she thought there was no better way than to rap about it in a parody of Vanilla Ice’s classic “Ice, Ice, Baby” she called “Springter.” Her Facebook video is going viral because it pokes fun at the bizarre nature of seasons in the midwest.